Johanna Day, Josh Hamilton, and More Join Dianne Wiest in Scene Partners

The complete cast and creative team has been announced for the world premiere of Scene Partners by John J. Caswell Jr. The play, directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), runs from October 26-December 3 at Vineyard Theatre.

Two-time Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest (Bullets Over Broadway) plays Meryl, a 75-year-old who ditches ice-cold Milwaukee for sunny Los Angeles, determined to become a movie star. Joining her are Eric Berryman (Primary Trust) as Dr. Noah Drake, Johanna Day (Sweat) as Charlize, Josh Hamilton (The Coast of Utopia) as Hugo, Carmen M. Herlihy (Kingdom Come) as Cassie, and Kristen Sieh (The Band’s Visit) as Pauline.

The design team includes scenic designer Riccardo Hernández, costume designer Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting designer Alan Edwards, sound designer Leah Gelpe, video and projection designer David Bengali, prop designer Andrew Diaz, and hair and wig designer Leah Loukas. Anne Troup is the video producer.