Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza Returns to 54 Below for Its 13th Year

The cast for the holiday concert includes Annie Golden, Will Roland, Andrew Barth Feldman, and more.

After a three year pause due to the pandemic, The Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza returns for its 13th annual engagement. The 13th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza plays 54 Below December 8-10.

Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this combination rock concert and theater piece features a mix of new and classic holiday songs. Iconis is a Tony-nominated composer and lyricist whose shows include Be More Chill, Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, and The Black Suits.

The 13th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza features a cast of 50, including Annie Golden (Hair), Sara Al-Bazali, Liz Lark Brown, Harrison Chad, Bill Coyne, Giovanny Diaz de Leon, Rick Edinger, John El-Jor, Vince Fazzolari, Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Nick Frenay, Omar Garibay, Danielle Gimbal, Morgan Siobhan Green, Ian Kagey, Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Kelly McIntyre, Kevin Michael Murphy, Josh Plotner, Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), Mike Rosengarten, Jackie Sanders, MiMi Scardulla, Brooke Shapiro, Helen J Shen, A.J. Shively (Paradise Square), Noah Silverman, Lena Skeele, Murphy Taylor Smith, Philip Jackson Smith, Brent Stranathan, Jax Terry, Vinnie Urdea, Tatiana Wechsler, Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill). The following actors will appear in select performances—Philippe Arroyo (11 PM shows only), Nick Blaemire (Sat shows only), Gerard Canonico (not appearing Fri at 7 PM), Katrina Rose Dideriksen (7 PM shows only), Kalonjee Gallimore (not appearing Fri and Sat at 7 PM), Drew Gehling (Fri and Sun shows only), Van Hughes (Sat shows only), Julia Mattison (Fri and Sun shows only), and Jeremy Morse (7 PM shows only). More performers will be announced at a later date.

The show features choreography by Christine O’Grady and Jennifer Werner, costume design by Brendan McCann, lighting design by KJ Hardy, sound design by Amanda Raymond, and assistant direction by Max Friedman.