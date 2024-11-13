Jinkx Monsoon and more will join Ramin Karimloo and David Hyde Pierce in Roundabout Theatre Company’s newly retitled production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance. Running April 4-June 22, Pirates! The Penzance Musical will be directed by Scott Ellis at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

Karimloo will play the Pirate King, with Pierce as the Major General (and W.S. Gilbert) and Monsoon as Ruth. They’re joined by Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant), and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley), as well as Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Eddie Cooper, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Dan Hoy, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Cooper Stanton, and Bronwyn Tarboton.

Choreographed by Warren Carlyle, this reimagining, featuring an adaptation by Rupert Holmes, is set in New Orleans, “sizzling with Caribbean rhythms and French Quarter flair.” Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters provide orchestrations, with Joubert serving as musical director. Sets are by David Rockwell, costumes are by Linda Cho, lighting is by Donald Holder, sound is by Mikaal Sulaiman, and dance arrangements are by John O’Neill.