Jeremy Kushnier, Javier Muñoz, and More Join Raúl Esparza in New Musical Galileo

Full casting has been announced for the Berkeley Repertory Theatre world premiere of the new musical Galileo, running May 5-June 16 (opening night is May 15).

As previously announced, Raúl Esparza will take on the title role, the maverick scientist who is summoned to Rome to defend his observations of the celestial universe.

Joining him are Jeremy Kushnier as Cardinal Maffeo Barberini, Madalynn Mathews as Virginia, Christian Magby as Alessandro Tarantola, Javier Muñoz as Cardinal Morosini, Bradley Dean as Cardinal Grasso, and Gabrielle Elisabeth, Adam Halpin, Michal Kolaczkowski, Claire Kwon, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Michael J. Mainwaring, Alexander Mendoza, Brian Ray Norris, Chase Peacock, Noah Plomgren, David Rowen, DeMone Seraphin, Madeleine Spacapan, Erica Sweany, Zalah Brenae Vallien, and Adrian Villegas.

Galileo has a book by Emmy winner Danny Strong (Dopesick), a score by Michael Weiner and Zoe Sarnak, choreography by David Neumann, and direction by Michael Mayer.

The creative team for Galileo includes Brian Usifer (music supervisor and orchestrations), Roberto Sinha (music director), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Anita Yavich (costume design), Kevin Adams (lighting design), John Shivers (sound design), and Jason Thompson and Kaitlyn Pietras (projections).