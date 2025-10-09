Jeremy Jordan Is Returning to The Great Gatsby on Broadway

Jeremy Jordan will return to the role of Jay Gatsby in the Broadway production of The Great Gatsby beginning November 10 at the Broadway Theatre. Ryan McCartan plays his final performance as Jay Gatsby on Sunday, November 9.

The current company includes Aisha Jackson as Daisy Buchanan, Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Nick, Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella) as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby (Frozen) as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress) as Meyer Wolfsheim.

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about eccentric self-made millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.

The Great Gatsby will have scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier, arrangements by Jason Howland, orchestrations by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg, music direction by Daniel Edmonds, and music production by Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio.