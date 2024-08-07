Jason Tam and More Join Cast of Ghost of John McCain

The producers of Ghost of John McCain announced casting for the musical that features a book by Scott Elmegreen and a score by Drew Fornarola. The cast includes Jason Tam (Be More Chill, A Chorus Line) as John McCain, Luke Kolbe Mannikus (Matilda the Musical) as Donald Trump, Aaron Michael Ray (Spamilton) as Donald Trump’s Brain, and Zonya Love (The Color Purple) as Kamala Harris. The show runs from September 3-November 10 at the Soho Playhouse.

Co-conceived by McCain’s first chief of staff and the late Arizona Attorney General, Grant Woods, Ghost of John McCain features direction by Catie Davis and choreography by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt. The musical thrusts the late senator into an afterlife he never expected when he finds that “heaven” is inside Trump’s brain. There, he encounters a “Greek Chorus” that includes Hillary Clinton, Roy Cohn, Eva Perón, Teddy Roosevelt, Robert Jordan, Lindsey Graham, George W. Bush, Tiffany Trump, Grizabella from Cats, Barack Obama, Kanye West, Grant Woods, Elizabeth Warren, Taylor Swift, Joe Biden, Sarah Palin, Eric Trump, Clint Eastwood, and Kamala Harris, who rebel against the former President’s relentless demands for affirmation.

The complete cast and creative team will be announced soon.