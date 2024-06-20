New Musical, Ghost of John McCain, to Make Off-Broadway Debut

The show about the late Arizona Senator and presidential candidate comes from Arizona’s Quixote Productions.

Ghost of John McCain, a new musical about the late Arizona Senator and political maverick, will make its off-Broadway debut at the Soho Playhouse. Previews begin September 3 ahead of an official opening night September 24. Performances are slated through November 5, which is election day.

With a book by Scott Elmegreen, music and lyrics by Drew Fornarola, and direction by Catie Davis, Ghost of John McCain imagines the 2008 presidential candidate forced to spend eternity inside the brain of 2024 presidential candidate Donald J. Trump.

The show is produced by Quixote Productions, founded by political strategist and public relations executive Jason Rose, in conjunction with long-time John McCain consultant and public affairs executive Max Fose.

“I think John McCain would laugh his tail off seeing this musical,” said Fose, adding, “As a student of history, I believe he would appreciate the conflict between two historic men – McCain himself and Former President Trump, and how the cast in this performance come together to outrageously debate who is at fault for the state of our politics, America’s values and a direction for our country.”

“Wild times call for wild theater,” said book writer Elmegreen, “The volume of current events in America is already pushed to 11. It’s thrilling to work with a creative and producing team that’s game to crank it up to 16.”

Casting will be announced in the coming weeks.