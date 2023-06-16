Jamie Parker and More to Join Caissie Levy in London Next to Normal

The Donmar will present the UK premiere of the Pulitzer-winning musical.

Full casting has been announced for the Donmar Warehouse production of Next to Normal, starring Caissie Levy as Diana Goodman.

The Tom Kitt-Brian Yorkey musical has its UK premiere under the direction of Michael Longhurst, who worked with Levy on Caroline, or Change. Joining her is the previously announced Trevor Dion Nicholas as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine, Tony nominee Jamie Parker as Dan Goodman, Olivier winner Eleanor Worthington-Cox as Natalie, Jack Wolfe as Gabe, and Jack Ofrecio as Henry.

It has music supervision by Nigel Lilley, design by Chloe Lamford, lighting by Lee Curran, sound design by Tony Gayle, movement and choreography by Ann Yee, video by Tal Rosner, musical direction by Nick Barstow, associate musical direction by Natalie Pound and casting by Anna Cooper.

Performances run August 12-October 7.