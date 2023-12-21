James T. Lane and More Cast in After Midnight at Paper Mill Playhouse

The Cotton Club revue will perform at the New Jersey theater this winter.

The cast and creative team has been revealed for the forthcoming production of After Midnight at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse. Performances begin January 31 ahead of an official opening night February 4. Performances are scheduled through February 25.

Conceived by Jack Viertel (former artistic director of City Center Encores!), After Midnight appeared on Broadway in 2013. It transports audiences to the Cotton Club at the height of the Harlem Renaissance through jazz, tap dance, and the immortal poetry of Langston Hughes. The score features songs like “I Can’t Give You Anything but Love,” “Stormy Weather,” “On the Sunny Side of the Street,” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing).”

After Midnight will star Angela Birchett (PMP & Broadway: The Color Purple), Sasha Hutchings (Broadway: Hamilton, My Fair Lady), Joshua Lamar (Lyric Opera: West Side Story; HBO Max: “Legendary”), James T. Lane (Broadway: Chicago, The Scottsboro Boys), Stanley Martin (Broadway: Disney’s Aladdin; International Tour: West Side Story), Aramie Payton (Broadway: MJ: The Musical; National Tour: Dreamgirls), Destinee Rea (PMP: Disney’s Hercules; Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Awa Sal Secka (Signature Theatre: Ragtime, Gun & Powder), Liv Symone (Broadway: Disney’s Aladdin; Starz: “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”), Harris Matthew Turner (Broadway: MJ: The Musical, Disney’s Frozen), Jasmine Pearl Villaroel (Centre Theater: Tuck Everlasting; Fulton Theatre: Grease), and Anthony Wayne (Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Once on This Island).

Dominique Kelley (PMP: The Great Gatsby) and Paper Mill Playhouse’s Associate Artistic Director Jen Bender will direct the production, with choreography by Kelley. The show features music direction by Sean Mayes (Broadway: MJ: The Musical, Hadestown), scenic and lighting design by Adam Honoré (Broadway: Purlie Victorious, Ain’t No Mo’), costume design by Azalea Fairley (Broadway: Hamilton, A Strange Loop), sound design by Sadah Espii Proctor (Broadway: Trouble in Mind; Off-Broadway: Daphne), and hair and wig design by Alfreda Howard (Netflix: “Mystery Science Theatre 3000;” Off-Broadway: Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie). RL Campbell is the Production Stage Manager.