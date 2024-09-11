Items from the Estate of Jerry Herman Will Be Auctioned

The Stage & Screen auction on November 14 will feature over 100 lots from Herman’s estate.

Held in collaboration with the Entertainment Community Fund, Stage & Screen offers artwork, memorabilia, autographs, and photographs celebrating theater, Hollywood, music, and dance. The Stage & Screen auction on November 14 features over 100 lots from the estate of Jerry Herman, the composer and lyricist of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles.

Items from Herman’s estate to be auctioned include a 1995 Yamaha C7 ebonized grand piano, 2010 Kennedy Center Honors and 1994 Hollywood Walk of Fame awards, a Hirschfeld print signed by Mame stars Angela Lansbury, Bea Arthur, and Jane Connell, props, posters, memorabilia, other awards, silver, furniture, and more.

Property from the estate of Jerry Herman is sold to benefit the Jerry Herman Legacy programs at the ASCAP Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization serving the music community.