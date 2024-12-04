Winners will have the chance to purchase $20 tickets to the first performance.

Redwood producers Eva Price, Caroline Kaplan, and Loudmouth Media announced that the show will celebrate its box office opening on Friday, December 6, with a special in-person lottery hosted by Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked).

Menzel, the star of the new Broadway musical, will draw lottery winners at 10am at the Nederlander Theatre. Winners will have the opportunity to purchase $20 front orchestra tickets to the first performance of the show on January 24.

The $20 ticket price for lottery winners is a nod to the first Broadway show to offer an in-person ticket lottery, Rent, which opened in 1996 at the Nederlander Theatre featuring Menzel in her Broadway debut.

Participants in the lottery can enter their names for 1 or 2 tickets beginning at 9am in person at the Nederlander Theatre on December 6, until 10am, at which time the drawing will begin. Winners must present a valid ID that matches the name submitted. Those who don’t win will have the opportunity to purchase tickets that morning only for preview performances for $55 for the mezzanine or $75 for the orchestra.

Written and directed by Tony nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood, about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods, is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.

In addition to Menzel, the cast of Redwood includes Tony nominee De’Adre Aziza (Passing Strange), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), and Khaila Wilcoxon (Six), with Daniel Brackett (Aladdin), Bradley Dean (The Last Ship), Veronica Otim (& Juliet), and Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen).

Rehearsals for the production began this week, and Redwood’s official opening night is set for February 13.