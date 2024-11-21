De'Adre Aziza, Michael Park, and More Join Idina Menzel in Redwood

The full company has been announced for the musical that starts performances on January 24 at the Nederlander Theatre.

Producers Eva Price, Caroline Kaplan, and Loudmouth Media announced the full company for the new musical Redwood, starting performances on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre on January 24, ahead of a February 13 opening night.

Joining Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Wicked) are Tony Award nominee De’Adre Aziza (Passing Strange) as Mel, Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Finn, Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen) as Spencer, and Khaila Wilcoxon (Six) as Becca.

Daniel Brackett (Aladdin), Bradley Dean (A Little Night Music), and Veronica Otim (& Juliet) have also joined the company as standbys. Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen) will be the standby for Menzel’s character Jesse.

Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel. The musical is about one woman’s journey into the redwoods of northern California. Jesse (Menzel) has a successful career and devoted family, but a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows.

The creative team includes scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, video designer Hana S. Kim, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Scott Zielinski, sound designer Jonathan Deans, vertical movement/vertical choreographer Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP, music Supervisor Tom Kitt, associate music supervisor Haley Bennett, and orchestrator and arranger Kate Diaz.