Hudson Valley Shakespeare Announces Casting for Its 2025 Season

The season includes The Comedy of Errors, The Matchmaker, and Octet.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare (HVS) announced casting for its 2025 season featuring William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors (June 6-August 2), Thornton Wilder’s The Matchmaker (June 8-August 3), and Dave Malloy’s Octet (August 11-September 7).

The cast of The Comedy of Errors, directed by longtime company member Ryan Quinn, includes Blaize Adler-Ivanbrook, Tyler Bey, Helen Cespedes, Aamar-Malik Culbreth, Zack Fine, Bryce Foley, Dylan Foster, Anvita Gattani, Katie Hartke, Carl Howell, Sean McNall, Anand Nagraj, Luis Quintero, Kurt Rhoads, and Nance Williamson.

The Comedy of Errors follows two sets of identical twins who were separated at birth and unknowingly cross paths many years later. The production will feature choreography by Susannah Millonzi, costume design by Herin Kaputkin, sound design by Caroline Eng, and properties by Buffy Cardoza. Alithea Phillips is the voice and dialect coach.

Thornton Wilder’s The Matchmaker, directed by HVS artistic director Davis McCallum, will star Nance Williamson as Dolly Levi and Kurt Rhoads as Horace Vandergelder. The cast also features Adler-Ivanbrook, Bey, Cespedes, Culbreth, Fine, Foley, Foster, Gattani, Hartke, Howell, Melissa Mahoney, and McNall.

The play that inspired the musical Hello, Dolly!, The Matchmaker will feature choreography by Millonzi, costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane, properties by Cardoza, and original music by Alex Bechtel. Phillips is the voice and dialect coach.

Octet, a chamber choir musical by Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), is directed by Amanda Dehnert and features Mahoney, Gunnar Manchester, Nagraj, Mia Pak, and Quintero.

Octet will feature costume design by Tracey Christensen, lighting design by Marcella Carbeau, sound design by Ken Travis, properties by Cardoza, and music direction by Sheela Ramesh. Produced by special arrangement with Plate Spinner Productions, the HVS production is the first to follow the original off-Broadway production, which won the 2020 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding New Musical.

Additional cast and creative team members for the season will be announced at a later date.