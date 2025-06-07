How to Watch the 2025 Tony Awards: Time, Channel, and Streaming Info

It’s almost time for the Tony Awards. Here are the most important details on how to catch Broadway’s biggest night live.

The Most Important Details:

When are the Tony Awards?

Sunday, June 8.

What time do they start?

6:40pm ET / 3:40pm PT – The Tony Awards: Act One, hosted by Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry, air live on Pluto TV

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT – The 78th Annual Tony Awards air live on on CBS and Paramount+

How do I watch?

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air live on your local CBS affiliate station (channel 2 in New York City), and will be available to stream live on Paramount+ only for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will NOT have the option to stream the show live but will have access to view the special on-demand the day after the special airs, in the U.S. only.

The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show with the first set of awards, is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV beginning Sunday, June 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT. Viewers can access the strean by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Live Music” channel, found within the Entertainment category on the service.

Immediately following the pre-show on Pluto TV, the 78th Tony Awards will air from 8:00-11:00 PM live ET / 5:00-8:00 PM live PT on the CBS Television Network and streaming live on Paramount+ in the U.S. (for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers). The awards show will not be available on Pluto TV.

What Shows Are Performing?

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will feature performances from the casts of the following new musicals and revivals from the Broadway season: Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Blvd., Just in Time, and Real Women Have Curves. There will also be a special appearance by the 2019 Tony Honor Recipient Broadway Inspirational Voices.

As previously announced, the original Broadway cast of Hamilton will reunite to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary. Participating in this performance are Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Christopher Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Phillipa Soo, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes, and Voltaire Wade-Greene.

Who are the Presenters?

Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Alex Winter, Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Auli’i Cravalho, Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Carrie Preston, Charli D’Amelio, Danielle Brooks, Jean Smart, Jesse Eisenberg, Julianne Hough, Katie Holmes, Keanu Reeves, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Michele, Lea Salonga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Rachel Bay Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Samuel L. Jackson, Sara Bareilles, Sarah Paulson, and Tom Felton. Show announcer is Brian Stokes Mitchell.