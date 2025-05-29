Original Hamilton Cast to Reunite For 10th Anniversary Tony Awards Performance

The original cast of Hamilton will reunite at the 78th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8 to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary with a special performance.

Participating in this landmark performance are Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Christopher Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Phillipa Soo, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes, and Voltaire Wade-Greene.

At the 70th Tony Awards, Hamilton made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including Best Musical. The show went on to receive the Grammy Award, Olivier Award, Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Most recently, its Original Broadway Cast Recording became the first in history to be certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Tony winner Goldsberry and two-time nominee Darren Criss will host The Tony Awards: Act One, the first part of the 2025 Tony Awards. Act One will stream on Pluto TV from 6:40pm – 8pm ET.

Hosted by Cynthia Erivo and broadcasting live on both coasts, the Tonys will air on CBS, 8pm-11pm ET/5pm-8pm PT, and will stream live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. It will air on-demand starting June 9 for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.