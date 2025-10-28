Hell's Kitchen Announces Broadway Casting Updates

Kelsee Kimmel will step into the role of Jersey and Lamont Walker II will assume the role of Knuck.

Jessica Vosk (Wicked) and Phillip Johnson Richardson (The Wiz) will play their final performances as Jersey and Knuck, respectively, in Hell’s Kitchen at the Shubert Theatre on Sunday, November 30.

The date will also mark the final performance of nine-time Grammy Award nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs, who returns to the role of Davis for a limited engagement starting November 14.

Kelsee Kimmel, currently the standby for Jersey, will step into the role December 2-January 11, 2026. Additional casting for Jersey will be announced at a later date.

Lamont Walker II, who originated the role of Riq, will assume the role of Knuck full-time starting December 2.

Hell’s Kitchen is a Grammy Award-winning musical featuring the music of 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys and a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz. The production is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown.

The current cast is led by Amanda Reid, Jessica Vosk, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, Tony Award nominee Christopher Jackson, and Phillip Johnson Richardson.

The company currently features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Nico DeJesus, Mykhel Duckett, Adriel Flete, Vanessa Ferguson, Lulu Oro Hamlett, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Miki Michelle, Benjamin H. Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Amma Osei, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Mariand Torres, Maggy Van Den Heuvel, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II, Keenan D. Washington, and Oscar Whitney Jr.