Heathers the Musical Sets Dates, Venue for First New York Revival

The show is coming back to the Big Apple after becoming a long-running hit in London.

Eleven years after its New York City premiere at New World Stages, a new off-Broadway production of Heathers the Musical will take the stage there beginning June 22, 2025. A limited run, it is scheduled to play its final performance at New World Stages — Stage I on September 28.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical features a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, and is based on the 1989 cult film of the same name, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. This revival is based on the long-running and massively successful West End production, with direction by Andy Fickman. Cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Heathers was first seen in Los Angeles in 2013, and it played a short off-Broadway run in 2014, also under FIckman’s direction. Between 2018 and 2024, Heathers debuted at London’s Other Palace and transferred to the Theatre Royal Haymarket, before running again at the Other Palace and later @sohoplace, and embarking on three European tours. A filmed production is available for streaming on the Roku Channel.

For the London production, the authors heavily revised the book and score. This revival will have several new songs and script changes that will be heard in New York for the first time.

Read our review of the original New York production, which we called “kinder and gentler than its source material.”