Get a First Look at Aaron Tveit and JoJo in Moulin Rouge!

Tony-winning original cast member Aaron Tveit and singer-songwriter Joanna “JoJo” Levesque are playing Christian and Satine in Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Broadway. They started performances on July 23 and are currently scheduled to perform through October 13. Tveit won a Tony for originating the role of Christian when the show opened in 2019. Levesque made her Broadway debut as Satine in 2023. Below are new photos of the two in their current run in the show.