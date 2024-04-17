Full Casting Set for Jason Robert Brown and Taylor Mac’s Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

The musical by Jason Robert Brown and Taylor Mac makes its world premiere this summer at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre.

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming musical Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, which is set to make its world premiere this summer at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre. Performances are slated for June 25 – August 4.

Based on the non-fiction book by John Berendt, the musical is an account of the shooting of a male prostitute by his employer, a local antiques dealer. A bestseller when it was published in 1994, Clint Eastwood adapted it into a film in 1997. The musical features a book by Taylor Mac (Bark of Millions) and a score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Connector). The production will be directed by Tony Award winner Rob Ashford, with choreography by Tanya Birl.

As previously announced, the company will be led by Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee as the Lady Chablis, Tom Hewitt as Jim Williams, and Sierra Boggess as Emma Dawes.

Joining them are Lance Roberts (Bobby Lewis), Austin Colby (Danny Hansford), Bailee Endebrock (Corinne Strong), Shanel Bailey (Lavella Cole), Jessica Molaskey (Alma Knox Carter), Mary Ernster (Serena Barnes/Dawn Avery), McKinley Carter (Vera Strong), Brianna Buckley (Minerva), Maya Bowles (Stacey Brown), DeMarius Copes (Jeremiah Jones, Sean Donovan (Luther Driggers), Jason Michael Evans (Colonel Atwood/Burt), Christopher Kelley (Bubbles/Gregory), Andre Terrell Malcolm (Josiah Domingo), Aaron James McKenzie (Jethro Myles), Wes Oliver (Jack the One-Eyed Jill), Kayla Marie Shipman (Millicent/Mary), Rory Shirley (Stefanie Davis), and swings Calvin L. Cooper, Daryn Whitney Harrell, Kayla Kennedy, Jake DiMaggio Lopez, Justin Thomas Rivers.

The production will feature sets by Christopher Oram and costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Neil Austin, and sound by Jon Weston.