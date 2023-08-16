Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil Musical to Debut at Goodman Theatre

“When I am deciding to start a new show, the two most important questions I ask myself are: 1) Does it sing? and 2) Do I get to work with fun people? With Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, I knew the answers to both questions immediately,” said Brown.

Mac added, “The eccentricities of Savannah, and how they were celebrated by such a large readership, seemed to say, the things that made me odd and an outcast in the world were actually things I should cherish.”

Casting has not yet been revealed, but the musical recently had a starry reading in New York City, with Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee in the role of Lady Chablis.