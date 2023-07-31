J. Harrison Ghee, Steven Pasquale Lead August Reading of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

The new musical is written by Jason Robert Brown and Taylor Mac.

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, a new musical from composer/lyricist Jason Robert Brown and book writer Taylor Mac, will have its second set of developmental readings on August 3 and 4. Rob Ashford is attached to direct, with Tanya Birl as choreographer.

Based on the novel by John Berendt, the musical is an account of the shooting of a male prostitute by his employer, a local antiques dealer. A runaway bestseller when it was published in 1994, Clint Eastwood adapted it into a film in 1997.

The cast is set to include J. Harrison Ghee as Lady Chablis, Steven Pasquale as Jim Williams, Austin Colby as Danny Hansford, Amber Gray as Minerva, Jennifer Laura Thompson as Vera Strong, Harriet Harris as Serena Barnes, Paul Nolan as Joe Odom, and Lance Roberts as Bobby Lewis.

In the ensemble are Shanel Bailey, Cameron Bond, Maya Bowles, Sean Donovan, Bailee Endebrock, Wes Garlington, Andre Terrell Malcolm, Miss Dirty Martini, Aaron James McKenzie, Grace McLean, Jessica Molaskey, Kayla Pecchioni, Ahmad Simmons, Allie Trim, and Cole Wachman. Jōvan Dansberry is the associate choreographer.

A reading of the musical in May featured Alex Newell as Lady Chablis and Bertie Carvel as Jim Williams.