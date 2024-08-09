Full Cast and Design Team Announced for Anything Goes at the Muny

The final show of the theater’s 106th season will run August 19-25.

The Muny has announced its full cast and design team for Anything Goes, the final show of the theater’s 106th season. Anything Goes runs August 19-25 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

Joining the previously announced Jeanna de Waal as Reno Sweeney, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Billy Crocker, Kevin Chamberlin as Moonface Martin, George Abud as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, Kimberly Immanuel as Hope Harcourt, Adrianna Hicks as Erma, Ann Harada as Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt, Lara Teeter as Elisha J. Whitney, Eric Jordan Young as Captain, Danny Gardner as Ship’s Purser, Spencer Jones as Spit, and Joe Capstick as Dippy are Colin Bradbury, Kristen Grace Brown, Lamont Brown, Alaman Diadhiou, C.K. Edwards, Marjorie Failoni, Kaitlyn Frank, Michael Harp, Candice Hatakeyama, Danielle Jackman, Madison Hilligoss, Ryan Lambert, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Nathaniel Mahone, John Manzari, Lauralyn McClelland, Alex Hayden Miller, Cole Newburg, and Bethany Ann Tesarck. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen Youth Ensemble.

Featuring music and lyrics by Cole Porter, Anything Goes is directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge with choreography by Jared Grimes. The music director/conductor is Ben Whiteley.

The creative team also includes associate choreographer Madison Hilligoss, assistant choreographer Ian Klein, scenic designer Edward E. Haynes Jr., costume designer Tristan Raines, lighting designer Rob Denton, co-sound designers John Shivers and David Patridge, video designer Kylee Loera, and wig designer Kelley Jordan.