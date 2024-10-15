Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song Sets Early Off-Broadway Closing

The parody musical, once scheduled to run on Broadway, is set to close in a few weeks.

Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song will close at off-Broadway’s Theater 555 on Sunday, November 3. The run began on August 30 and was expected to continue through at least December 1.

Once scheduled to play on Broadway at the Helen Hayes Theater (a run that was canceled only a few weeks after the initial announcement), this latest edition of the off-Broadway mainstay skewers recent Broadway shows including Hell’s Kitchen, Stereophonic, The Outsiders, Cabaret, The Great Gatsby, Back to the Future, and Merrily We Roll Along. Our reviewer called it “glorious.”

Featured in the cast are Chris Collins-Pisano, Danny Hayward, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, and Jenny Lee Stern, with Fred Barton on the piano. Created, written, and directed by Alessandrini, it has choreography by Gerry McIntyre, set design by Glenn Bassett, costume design by Dustin Cross, lighting design by Joan Racho-Jansen, sound design by Andy Evan Cohen, and hair and wig design by Ian Joseph.

After this New York run ends, a “Greatest Hits” edition of Forbidden Broadway will run at Florida’s Kravits Center December 27-29.