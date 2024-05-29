Forbidden Broadway Is Back On This Summer

Originally slated to bow on Broadway, the musical comedy revue will now open at a more modest house off-Broadway.

Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song will perform off-Broadway at Theater555, with previews beginning August 23 ahead of an official opening night September 12.

A musical theater institution since 1982, Forbidden Broadway regularly returns to skewer the latest offering on Broadway. It was slated to make its long-awaited Broadway debut this summer at the Helen Hayes Theater, but the engagement was canceled in April.

“I am thrilled that this latest incarnation of the show that I had been preparing for more than a year, can now open Off-Broadway, where Forbidden Broadway has felt at home for over 40 years,” said the show’s creator Gerard Alessandrini, “The exciting new Broadway season has inspired me to create a barrage of theatrical zingers, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to present this edition in New York after all.”

The latest edition, Merrily We Stole a Song, promises to send up Hell’s Kitchen, Stereophonic, The Outsiders, The Great Gatsby, Back to the Future, The Wiz, and Merrily We Roll Along. Expect mentions of Roger Bart, Patti LuPone, Daniel Radcliffe, Ariana DeBose, and Jeremy Jordan.

The company will be headed by Chris Collins-Pisano and Jenny Lee Stern with musical director Fred Barton on piano. The remainder of the cast and creative team will be announced in the future.