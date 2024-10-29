For World Stroke Day, Les Misérables West End Star Adam Pearce Reflects on Personal Recovery

Adam Pearce, currently starring in Les Misérables in the West End, is raising awareness about stroke recovery on World Stroke Day.

Pearce survived a stroke in December 2022, which occurred backstage at London’s Young Vic Theatre after an evening performance of the musical Mandela. He was rushed to Kings College Hospital, where he remained for two weeks before beginning an intensive programme of physiotherapy and occupational therapy. The actor, 40, returned to the the stage in September 2023 and is now sharing his experience to encourage other stroke survivors.

In a new video for the UK’s Stroke Association, Pearce meets fellow survivor Nathan to discuss the challenges of recovery and the importance of community support. Pearce initially feared for his career and daily life. “I couldn’t move my arm or leg,” he recalls, “and wondered how I could ever get back to the life I had before.”

He spent a year relearning basic functions before returning to the stage as the Bishop of Digne in Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre (having appeared in the show a decade ago). Pearce’s recovery journey included relearning to walk and managing the physical and emotional toll of his stroke.

A key motivation for Pearce was his eight-year-old son, Henry. Reflecting on his recovery goals, he shared, “A big goal for me was to walk my son to school again. He’s been my biggest champion through this.”

The Stroke Association, which provides ongoing support for stroke survivors, highlighted how peer connections aid in recovery. A recent survey revealed that 94 per cent of stroke survivors found that talking with others helped them navigate their recovery.

In a Stroke Association video, Pearce speaks with Nathan, a vehicle technician recovering from a recent stroke. The two discuss coping strategies and the importance of small victories. “I celebrate every win,” Pearce told Nathan, mentioning that each milestone, from putting on socks to showering independently, represents progress.

Nick O’Donohue, Stroke Association’s south east associate director, said: “Everyone’s experience of stroke is unique, but for many it can feel like they’ve lost the life they had. Our new research highlights that connecting with others affected by stroke is often the most important thing in helping to recover after stroke. Sharing your experiences can help you understand stroke and learn new ways to cope.

“Every day, another 240 people wake up to the devastating reality of stroke. When that happens, we’re here with support for every stroke survivor and their loved ones, for however long it takes. From the moment they enter the new and frightening post-stroke world, we’re here to help survivors find their strength and their way back to life.”