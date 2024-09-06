F. Murray Abraham to Star in Beckett's Krapp's Last Tape Off-Broadway

Theater News

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham will star in an off-Broadway production of Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape in January 2025, part of a triptych of Beckett shorts at the Irish Repertory Theatre.

Directed by Ciarán O’Reilly, Beckett Briefs; From the Cradle Through the Grave will feature Krapp, alongside Not I and Play, all on the same bill.

Prior to the Beckett plays, the Irish Rep will remount its much-loved holiday production of Dylan Thomas’s A Child’s Christmas in Wales, December 4-29. Charlotte Moore adapts and directs, with David Hancock Turner serving as musical director.

Full casting and creative team for these productions will be announced in the coming months.

