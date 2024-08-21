EST Announces Casting for Lloyd Suh's Franklinland

Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST) will open its 56th season with the New York premiere of Franklinland, a comedy by Pulitzer finalist Lloyd Suh (The Far Country). Frankinland was commissioned and developed through the EST/Sloan Project, which is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the partnership between EST and The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

Directed by Chika Ike (Kin), the cast features Noah Keyishian (Here There Are Blueberries), Mason Reeves (Frozen national tour), and Thomas Jay Ryan (Dance Nation).

Running October 9-November 3 at EST’s longtime home on West 52nd Street, Frankinland is about growing up as the only son of Benjamin Franklin: the greatest scientific mind in the world, inventor of the lightning rod and the urinary catheter and the glass harmonica and bifocal glasses and, oh yeah, in his spare time, the United States of America.