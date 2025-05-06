Eric William Morris Will Play Hunter S. Thompson in New Joe Iconis Musical

George Abud and George Salazar also star in the production at Signature Theatre.

Signature Theatre announced the cast and creative team for the Washington, D.C. premiere of The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, with music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) and a book by Iconis and Gregory S. Moss (Indian Summer).

Directed by Tony Award winer Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), with choreography by Jon Rua and music direction by Rick Edinger, the production runs June 3–July 13 in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

Eric William Morris (King Kong) stars as Hunter S. Thompson. The cast also features George Abud (Lempicka) as Nixon, Darlesia Cearcy (A Wonderful Life: The Louis Armstrong Musical) as Jann, Josiah Rey Cajudo as Puppeteer, Giovanny Diaz De Leon as the Kid, Lorinda Lisitza as Virginia, Meghan McLeod as Flower Child, George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Oscar, Ryan Vona (Parade) as Juan, Tatiana Wechsler (Love in Hate Nation) as Sandy, and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill) as Steadman. Tziah Coli, Tyler Dobies, and Stephen Russell Murray are understudies.

The creative team includes scenic designer Wilson Chin, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Amanda Zieve, sound designer Justin Stasiw, hair and wig designer Matthew Armentrout, puppet designer Animal Cracker Conspiracy, orchestrator, Charlie Rosen, vocal arranger Rick Edinger, copyist and score supervisor Danielle Gimbal from Anixter Rice Music Service, sensitivity specialist Ann James, and script assistant Dani Stoller.