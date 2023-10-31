Elliot Page Presents Jes Tom in One-Person Comedy Less Lonely

Academy Award-nominated actor, director, producer, and writer Elliot Page, along with producers Mike & Carlee Productions, will present a special engagement of Jes Tom’s one-person comedy Less Lonely. The limited six-week engagement begins performances on November 28 at the Greenwich House Theater.

Jes Tom is a stand-up comic, actor, writer, and a story editor on HBO Max’s Our Flag Means Death. Tom’s other credits include Hulu’s Crush, HBO Max’s Love Life, Adult Swim’s Tuca & Bertie, and their own digital series Dear Jes.

Less Lonely previously played a sold out engagement at the Cherry Lane Theatre, as well as shows across North America. The solo show is about sex in the face of death, gender transition on the brink of oblivion, and the search for love at the end of the world and is directed off-Broadway by Em Weinstein, an award-winning transgender writer and director for television, film, and theater.

With his production company, Page Boy Productions, Page develops and produces entertaining, original, and socially responsible stories. The company seeks creators and content from underrepresented communities and uplifts collaborators who have been denied equitable access to mainstream Hollywood.