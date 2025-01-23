TheaterMania Logo white orange
Eddie Izzard Brings Solo Hamlet to San Francisco

The show will run from April 1–13 at A.C.T.’s Strand Theater.

| San Francisco |

January 23, 2025

Eddie Izzard Hamlet (© Amanda Searle)
Eddie Izzard Hamlet
(© Amanda Searle)

Following a triple-extended New York run, a box office record-breaking two-week run at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, and a six-week London run, Tony Award-nominated Eddie Izzard brings her solo production of Hamlet to San Francisco.

Izzard plays 23 characters to life in this new staging of William Shakespeare’s classic play, adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell. The show will run from April 1–13 at A.C.T.’s Strand Theater.

The creative team for Hamlet includes set designer Tom Piper, lighting designer Tyler Elich, costume stylist Tom Piper and Libby DaCosta, composer Eliza Thompson, movement director Didi Hopkins, and fight director J. Allen Suddeth.

