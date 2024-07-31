Drew Gehling to Join & Juliet on Broadway

Drew Gehling will join Broadway’s & Juliet next month, taking on the role of Shakespeare beginning August 16. He will succeed Austin Scott in the role, who took on the role in August 2023. Gehling most recently starred on Broadway in Almost Famous.

Further cast changes have also been announced, with original cast members Betsy Wolfe, Ben Jackson Walker, Justin David Sullivan, and Philippe Arroyo departing the production this fall. Wolfe, who received a Tony nomination for her performance as Anne Hathaway, will play her final performance in the hit jukebox on October 20. Walker, Sullivan, and Arroyo will depart shortly after on October 27. New principal casting for their roles will be announced shortly.

Gehling joins a cast including Maya Boyd as Juliet, Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as Lance, Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angelique, Justin David Sullivan as May, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo, and Philippe Arroyo as Francois. The ensemble includes Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, and Tiernan Tunnicliffe.