Disney to Release a Remastered Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first-ever animated feature, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, is getting a 21st-century makeover. The Walt Disney Company has announced that the film will have a special restored and remastered 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release as part of the company’s ongoing restoration program. The release, scheduled for October 10, will also join Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration.

The refurbished Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs follows the recent restoration of Disney Animation’s Cinderella, released in 4K UHD earlier this year. This new Disney100 edition will be released nationwide in a special collectible O-sleeve. There will also be a number of retail exclusives, with Best Buy offering a special Steelbook and Walmart offering animated titles in Disney100 edition slipcovers with a Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs collectible pin.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was originally released in 1937, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Musical Score and winning producer Walt Disney an honorary Oscar for the film. A live-action remake is in the works, with Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) starring as Snow White and additional songs by Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.