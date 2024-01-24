Date Set for 73rd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards

The Outer Critics Circle has announced a timeline of dates for its 73rd annual awards, honoring the 2023-2024 Broadway and off-Broadway season.

The eligibility cut-off date for nominators to attend a show in the 2023-24 season will be Friday, April 19, and the OCC Awards Nominations will be announced via press release during the afternoon of Monday, April 22. The winners of the 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards will be announced on Monday, May 13, followed by an awards ceremony held on Thursday, May 23.

The OCC continues with its newly reconstructed categories for a second season, which have removed gender specifications from the acting honors.

Led by its current president, TheaterMania Editor-in-Chief David Gordon, the OCC Board of Directors also includes Vice President Richard Ridge, Recording Secretary Joseph Cervelli, Corresponding Secretary Patrick Hoffman, Treasurer David Roberts, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Dan Rubins, Janice Simpson, and Doug Strassler. Simon Saltzman is president emeritus. Stanley L. Cohen serves as financial consultant. Lauren Yarger serves as the Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony executive producer.