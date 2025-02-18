Cynthia Erivo to Play Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar

Cynthia Erivo will return to the stage in a new production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Performances will take place at the Hollywood Bowl August 1-3.

The hit musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber was originally released as a concept album. It reflects on the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as told through the eyes of Judas.

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner, and three-time Oscar nominee Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the Wicked movie, will take on the title role of Jesus.

Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo will serve as director and choreographer, with Tony winner Stephen Oremus as musical director and conductor. Casting is by The Telsey Office. This short run is produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt.

This production marks the return of a summer musical at the Hollywood Bowl after a hiatus following the Covid lockdowns.