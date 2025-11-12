Cost n' Mayor and Hideaway Circus's 11 to Midnight to Play the Orpheum

The show will run for five weeks beginning next January.

11 to Midnight, the world premiere theatrical dance experience from Cost n’ Mayor (viral dance duo Austin and Marideth Telenko) and Hideaway Circus (Josh and Lyndsay Aviner), the creator of Beyond Babel, will run at the Orpheum Theatre, January 28, 2026-March 1, 2026, with an opening night on February 11.

Directed by Lyndsay Magid Aviner and created with Austin and Marideth Telenko, who also star in their NYC onstage theatrical debuts, 11 to Midnight is told through a mix of pop hits and the unexpected musical rhythms of everyday life, put into original compositions. The score combines original compositions by Jacob Aviner, Spencer Novich, and Steve Toulmin.

The company also includes Brendon Chan, Kati Simon, Ache Richardson, Makenzie Olsen, Tyson Hill, and swings Kristalyn Gill and Jake Urban.

11 to Midnight takes place during one hour at a New Year’s Eve apartment party somewhere in the city, where seven friends come together to toast the New Year.

The creative team includes scenic designer Arnel Sancianco, costume designer Barbara Erin Delo, lighting designers Jeff Croiter and Sean Beach, sound designer Ben Scheff, and special effects designer Jeremy Chernick.