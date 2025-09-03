Viral Dance Duo Cost n' Mayor and Hideaway Circus Announce Dance Show 11 to Midnight

Cost n’ Mayor (viral dance duo Austin and Marideth Telenko) and Hideaway Circus, the creator of Beyond Babel, have announced that their new theatrical dance production, 11 to Midnight, will premiere in the spring off-Broadway.

11 to Midnight is directed by Lyndsay Magid Aviner and choreographed by dance duo Austin and Marideth Telenko, widely known as Cost n’ Mayor, who will also lead the cast in their NYC on-stage theatrical debuts.

The casting process involved more than 500 performers from 28 states and nine countries submitting online audition videos. In addition to Austin and Marideth Telenko, the company will feature Brendon Chan (Hamilton national tour), Kati Simon, Ache Richardson (The Soul Train Musical), Makenzie Olsen (So You Think You Can Dance), and Tyson Hill (Christmas on the Square). Swings are Kristalyn Gill and Jake Urban.

11 to Midnight takes place during one hour at a New Year’s Eve apartment party as seven friends—some old, some new—come together to toast the New Year.

The creative team includes scenic designer Arnell Sancianco, costume designer Barbara Erin, lighting designers Jeff Croiter and Sean Beach, sound designer Ben Scheff, and special effects designer Jeremy Chernick. The score combines original compositions by Jacob Aviner, Spencer Novich, and Steve Toulmin.

Private industry presentations will be held on September 11. A New York City venue and performance dates for the production will be announced soon.