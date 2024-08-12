Theater News

Complete Cast Announced for Hold On to Me Darling, Starring Adam Driver

Heather Burns, Frank Wood, and more join the cast.

Linda Buchwald

Off-Broadway

August 12, 2024

Frank Wood
(© Tricia Baron)

Producers Seaview, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson announced the complete cast for the upcoming production of Kenneth Lonergan’s Hold On to Me Darling starring Adam Driver and directed by Neil Pepe. Performances start on September 24, with an official opening night on October 16, for a limited, 13-week engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Joining Driver as Strings McCrane are Heather Burns (You’ve Got Mail) as Nancy, Adelaide Clemens (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Essie, Keith Nobbs (Four) as Jimmy, CJ Wilson (The Big Knife) as Duke, and Tony winner Frank Wood (Side Man) as Mitch.

In Lonergan’s tragicomedy, country music icon Strings McCrane finds himself in an existential tailspin after learning of his mother’s death. The only way out, he decides, is to abandon superstardom in favor of the simple life, so he moves back to his hometown in Tennessee.

The creative team includes scenic designer Walt Spangler, co-costume designers Suttirat Larlarb and Lizzie Donelan, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, and sound designer David Van Tiegham.

