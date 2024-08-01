Adam Driver to Star in Hold On to Me Darling Off-Broadway

Kenneth Lonergan’s drama will be directed by Neil Pepe.

Adam Driver will star in an off-Broadway revival of the 2016 Kenneth Lonergan drama Hold On to Me Darling, directed by Neil Pepe.

Running September 24-December 22 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, the drama casts Driver as Strings McCrane, a country singer who moves back to his hometown after his mother’s death.

The creative team will include Walt Spangler (scenic design), Suttirat Larlarb (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), and David Van Tiegham (sound design).

Originally presented by the Atlantic Theatre Company, the world premiere of Hold On to Me Darling, which was also helmed by Pepe, starred Timothy Olyphant, alongside Adelaide Clemens, Jonathan Hogan, Jenn Lyon, Keith Nobbs, and C.J. Wilson. Clocking in at nearly three hours, our critic called that production “undeniably hilarious.”