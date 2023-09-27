Complete Broadway Cast of How to Dance in Ohio Announced

The producers of How To Dance in Ohio have announced complete casting for the Broadway production, which is set to begin previews at the Belasco Theatre of November 15 ahead of an official opening night on December 10.

Based on the HBO documentary by Alexandra Shiva, How to Dance in Ohio is about a group of autistic young adults preparing for their spring formal. It features music by Jacob Yandura, book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik, choreography by Mayte Natalio, and direction by Sammi Cannold. Originally developed with Harold Prince, it had its world premiere in the fall of 2022 at Syracuse Stage.

Caesar Samayoa (Come from Away) will star as psychologist Dr. Emilio Amigo and Cristina Sastre (Legally Blonde at The Muny) will play his daughter Ashley Amigo.

Completing the cast are Jean Christian Barry, Collin Hancock, Hunter Hollingsworth, Marina Jansen, Ayanna Thomas, and Marina Pires. They join the previously announced Haven Burton as Terry, Darlesia Cearcy as Johanna, Carlos L Encinias, Nick Gaswirth, Melina Kalomas, and Martín Solá.

In the parts of the real-life autistic young adults featured in the HBO documentary, are a cast of seven autistic actors, all reprising the roles they played at Syracuse Stages, and making their Broadway debuts: Desmond Luis Edwards as Remy, Amelia Fei [Yi-Hsuan Fei] as Caroline, Madison Kopec as Marideth, Liam Pearce as Drew, Imani Russell as Mel, Conor Tague as Tommy, and Ashley Wool as Jessica.

The full creative team includes Tony Award nominated scenic designer Robert Brill (Ain’t Too Proud, Thoughts of a Colored Man), Tony Award nominated costume designer Sarafina Bush (For Colored Girls…), two–time Tony Award winning lighting designer Bradley King (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), and sound designer Connor Wang (The Cher Show – assist). Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin (The Light in the Piazza), and Scott Rowen (Hamilton) is the production stage manager.