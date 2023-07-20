How to Dance in Ohio Musical Coming to Broadway This Fall

The show is inspired by the documentary about seven autistic teenagers preparing for their spring formal.

How to Dance in Ohio, a new musical about a group of autistic young adults preparing for their spring formal, will come to Broadway this fall, beginning previews at the Belasco Theatre on November 15. It opens December 10.

Based on the documentary by Alexandra Shiva, How to Dance in Ohio has music by Jacob Yandura, book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik, choreography by Mayte Natalio, and direction by Sammi Cannold. Originally developed with Harold Prince, it had its world premiere in the fall of 2022 at Syracuse Stage.

The company will be led by seven autistic actors, all making their Broadway debuts: Desmond Edwards as Remy, Amelia Fei [Yi-Hsuan Fei] as Caroline, Madison Kopec as Marideth, Liam Pearce as Drew, Imani Russell as Mel, Conor Tague as Tommy, and Ashley Wool as Jessica. Also starring are Haven Burton as Terry, Darlesia Cearcy as Johanna, and Carlos L. Encinias, Nick Gaswirth, Melina Kalomas, and Martín Solá. The complete company will be announced in the coming months.

On the creative team are Robert Brill (sets), Sarafina Bush (costumes), Bradley King (lighting), Conor Wang (sound), Bruce Coughlin (orchestrations), Lily Ling (music direction), Ava Xiao-Lin Rigelhaupt (autistic creative consultant), and Nicole D’Angelo (script consultant).