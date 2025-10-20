Colman Domingo Is the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good

Oscar and Tony nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, The Scottsboro Boys) is the voice of the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good, part two of the film adaptation of the stage musical.

Director Jon M. Chu recently said, “Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion’s voice steps foot on it. It’ll be wild.” The announcement was made not on the red carpet, but via Instagram. Watch the announcement in the video below.

The cast of Wicked: For Good, which will be released in theaters on November 21, also includes Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Ethan Slater as Boq, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, and Bronwyn James as ShenShen.