Cole Escola, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully Returning to Oh, Mary!

Cole Escola, Conrad Ricamora, and James Scully will return to the Broadway production of Oh, Mary! beginning April 8.

A historically dubious wartime comedy, Escola’s hit comedy is about bored alcoholic housewife Mary Todd Lincoln, who pines for the cabaret stage but is constantly undermined by her homosexual husband, who just happens to be the President of the United States.

Oh, Mary! had its world-premiere opening in February 2024 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where it quickly became the must-have ticket of the off-Broadway season. It transferred to the Lyceum over the summer. TheaterMania’s critic has called it “the funniest comedy on Broadway.” The production is directed by Sam Pinkleton.

Escola wil once again play Mary Todd Lincoln, with Ricamora as Mary’s Husband and Scully as Mary’s Teacher. Those roles are currently being played by Betty Gilpin (through March 16), Phillip James Brannon, and Chris Renfro. Tituss Burgess is Mary Todd Lincoln March 18-April 6.

Rounding out the cast are Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, and Julian Manjerico as standbys.