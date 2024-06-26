Christian Borle Revealed as New Jim Bakker for Broadway’s Tammy Faye

Two-time Tony winner Christian Borle will play televangelist Jim Bakker in the new Broadway musical Tammy Faye, opposite Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben, who takes on the title role.

Borle replaces original star Andrew Rannells, who announced the details of his departure in an unusually high-profile fashion: on the red carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards. According to Rannells, who first played the role at the Almeida Theatre in 2022 and earned an Olivier nomination, he was announced to star in the Broadway run before contractual agreements were reached, and departed when the respective teams reached an impasse.

This will be the first full production to play the Palace Theatre since its renovation. Previews begin October 19 in advance of a November 14 opening.

Tammy Faye has a score by legendary musicians Elton John (music) and Jake Shears (lyrics), a book by James Graham, choreography by Lynne Page, and direction by Rupert Goold.

The creative team also includes Tom Deering (orchestrations/arrangements/additional music), Mark Dickman (orchestrations), Bunny Christie (sets), Katrina Lindsay (costumes), Neil Austin (lighting), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound), and Finn Ross (video).

Of the London production, our critic called it “a holy hoot.”

Borle and Rannells starred as Marvin and Whizzer in the 2016 Broadway revival of Falsettos. Borle played the Palace previously in Legally Blonde the Musical.