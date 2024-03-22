Katie Brayben and Andrew Rannells to Star in Tammy Faye on Broadway

The new Elton John-Jake Shears musical will play the Palace Theatre this fall.

Olivier winner Katie Brayben and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells will star in the new Broadway musical Tammy Faye, which will be the first full production to play the Palace Theatre since its renovation. Previews begin October 19 in advance of a November 14 opening.

Brayben and Rannells reprise their performances as televangelists Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker, which they originated at the Almeida Theatre in 2022. Bryaben received an Olivier Award for her work; Rannells earned a nomination for his turn.

Tammy Faye has a score by legendary musicians Elton John (music) and Jake Shears (lyrics), a book by James Graham, choreography by Lynne Page, and direction by Rupert Goold.

The creative team also includes Tom Deering (orchestrations/arrangements/additional music), Mark Dickman (orchestrations), Bunny Christie (sets), Katrina Lindsay (costumes), Neil Austin (lighting), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound), and Finn Ross (video).

Of the London production, our critic called it “a holy hoot.”