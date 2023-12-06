Cast Announced for World Premiere of Black Cypress Bayou at Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse announced the full cast for its world premiere of Black Cypress Bayou, written by Kristen Adele Calhoun (HBO’s Sula) and directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene (Rent at Oregon Shakespeare Festival). The play runs from February 7 – March 17.

The cast features Amber Chardae Robinson (Judas and the Black Messiah) as Taysha Hunter, Brandee Evans (P-Valley) as LadyBird “Lady” Manifold, Angela Lewis (Snowfall) as RaeMeka “Meka” Manifold-Baler, and Kimberly Scott (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone) as Vernita Manifold.

Black Cypress Bayou is about Vernita Manifold and her two daughters. The richest, meanest man in town is dead, and the Manifold women know more than they’re saying. As secrets begin to surface, the bonds between the women, their town, and the legacy of their ancestors all come to a head.

The creative team incudes scenic designer Lawrence E. Moten III, costume designer Mylette Nora, lighting designer Donny Jackson, music and sound designer Everett Elton Bradman, associate director Velani Dibba, and dramaturg Lindsay A. Jenkins.