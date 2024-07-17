Cast Announced for Mel Brooks’s Young Frankenstein – The Musical at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts announced the cast and crew for Mel Brooks’s Young Frankenstein – The Musical. Directed and choreographed by Gerry McIntyre, Young Frankenstein is running from August 1-25.

The musical will star Sean Bell (Harmony) as the Monster, Aaron Choi (Disney’s Aladdin national tour) as Hermit, Veanne Cox (Cinderella) as Frau Blücher, Matthew Hydzik (West Side Story) as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, James Romney (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Igor, Kyla Stone (Anastasia national tour) as Inga, and Aléna Watters (The Addams Family) as Elizabeth Benning. Savannah Cooper, Bradley William Gibbins, Brady Miller, and Linda Neel make up the ensemble, and Christina Emily Jackson and Cullen J. Zeno are swings.

Based on the 1974 Mel Brooks film, the musical comedy Young Frankenstein features a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan and music and lyrics by Brooks. A young American doctor, Frederick Frankenstein, is summoned to Transylvania to claim his Grandfather Victor’s estate. Little does he know that this journey will change not only his life, but those of everyone around him, including his sidekick Igor, the beautiful assistant Inga, and a brand-new monster. Young Frankenstein is presented as a co-production with Berkshire Theater Group and Geva Theatre Center.

The creative team includes scenic and lighting designer Mike Billings, lighting programmer Ryan Marsh, costume designer Barbara Erin Delo, sound designer Joanna Lynne Staub, associate sound designer Alex Brock, projection designer Brad Peterson, and music director, arranger, and electronic music programmer Eric Svejcar.