Jordan Kai Burnett and Jonathan Randell Silver will play Gilda Radner and Gene Wilder.

George Street Playhouse has announced the complete cast and creative team for Gene & Gilda, written by Cary Gitter (The Sabbath Girl), and directed by Joe Brancato (Daniel’s Husband). Gene & Gilda will run from December 3-22, with an opening night set for December 6.

Jordan Kai Burnett (Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live) and Jonathan Randell Silver (Bump) will reprise their roles from the original Penguin Rep Theater production as Gilda Radner and Gene Wilder respectively.

The creative team of Gene & Gilda will feature scenic designer Christian Fleming, costume designer Gregory Gale, lighting designer Jose Santiago, sound designer Max Silverman, wig designer Bobbie Zlotnik, and dance consultant Ryan Kasprzak.

The play is about entertainers Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner from their first meeting through their personal and professional ups and downs.