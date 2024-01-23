Broadway Vets Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph Score First Oscar Nominations

How did other films with theater ties fare? Find out here.

A handful of Broadway veterans have become first-time Academy Award nominees this morning, adding the name “Oscar” to lists that already includes Tony nominations.

Colman Domingo (The Scottsboro Boys) earned his first-ever nomination in the Best Actor category for his performance as activist Bayard Rustin in Rustin, directed by Tony winner George C. Wolfe. Danielle Brooks received a nod for playing Sophia in the movie-musical adaptation of The Color Purple; she also earned her Tony nomination for playing the role on stage. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who made her Broadway debut as Oda Mae Brown in Ghost, is nominated for The Holdovers, and is favored to win after taking home a Golden Globe. Meanwhile, Tony winner Jeffrey Wright (Angels in America) joined the first-timers club for his turn in American Fiction.

In the Screenplay category, playwright Celine Song (Endlings) also became a first-time nominee for writing Past Lives, which is also nominated in the Best Picture category.

Brooks’s nomination is the only one that the big-screen version of The Color Purple received. Fantasia, who stars in the film as Celia, replaced LaChanze in the role during the show’s original Broadway run to great acclaim. Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro was nominated in seven categories, including Best Picture. Stage vet Cooper and costar Carey Mulligan also earned acting nominations for their turns as Bernstein and his wife, Felicia.

Winners will be announced on March 10.