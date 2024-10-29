Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Honors Betty Buckley's Grizabella with Ornament

The collectable ornament features Buckley as Grizabella the Glamour Cat in Cats as she is about to ascend on a tire to the Heaviside Layer.

This holiday season, Betty Buckley’s Tony Award-winning performance as Grizabella in Cats joins Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ limited edition Broadway Legends ornament series.

The 6-inch glass collectable ornament features Buckley as Grizabella the Glamour Cat as she is about to ascend on a tire to the Heaviside Layer.

Other performers featured in the Broadway Legends collection include Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Carol Channing, Glenn Close, Harvey Fierstein, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Barbra Streisand, and Gwen Verdon. Burnett as Princess Winnifred in Once Upon a Mattress, Close as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Lansbury as Mame Dennis in Mame, McDonald as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, Porter as Lola in Kinky Boots, and Rivera as Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman are still available for purchase.

In addition to Grizabella, Buckley’s theater roles include Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Mama Rose in Gypsy, and Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!

The ornament is available to order here.