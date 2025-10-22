Brand New Production of Les Misérables to Play Hudson Valley Shakespeare

The season will also include the Shakespeare plays As You Like It and King Lear.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare (HVS) announced its 2026 season, which will be the first season in its new, permanent theater space, the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center.

The season, featuring a repertory run of two Shakespeare plays and a new production of Les Misérables, will run June 10–September 27.

By arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh, a new production of Boublil and Schӧnberg’s Les Misérables, running August 12–September 27, will be directed by Jenn Thompson (Annie) with music supervision by Amanda Morton (Operation Mincemeat).

As You Like It (June 10–September 18), directed by Miriam Laube and featuring original music by Amanda Dehnert, and King Lear (June 12–September 18), directed by artistic director Davis McCallum and featuring Kurt Rhoads in the title role, round out the season.